QC bucket list: 9 castles in Quebec you have to check out (PHOTOS)

Who needs Europe when there are gorgeous and historic castles in Quebec’s own backyard?

If you’re looking to cross castle hunting off of your Quebec bucket list, we’ve put together a collection of some majestic structures that you might want to check out.

Just, you know, make sure you don’t bump into Dracula or anything.

Le Château Frontenac – Quebec City

The most iconic castle in the province, the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac stands tall in the heart of Old Quebec, overlying the Saint-Lawrence River like Quebec’s rightful king.

The historic hotel, now managed by Fairmont, first opened in 1893 and was modelled after medieval castles in France. To get into the hotel, you pass through a porte-cochère, giving it a very regal feel.

Château Monsarrat – Gatineau

This Tudor-inspired residence was built in the 1930s by Robert Gordon Stewart, a wealthy contractor from Ottawa.

Charles A. Smart House – Westmount

This castle-like manor was built by none other than Charles A. Smart, a Westmount politician and member of the Legislative Council of Quebec.

He had the stately home constructed in the early 1900s. If you’re up near the Westmount Summit, give it a peak. It’s truly majestic.

Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal – Montreal

Les Fusiliers Mont-Royal originated in Montreal in 1869 as the Mount Royal Rifles and still stands as the command centre for the army reserve.

Manoir Richelieu – La Malbaie

Located about two hours outside of the capital, this once-castle, now hotel is owned by the Fairmont. It’s nestled between mountains, forests, and the scenic village of La Malbaie.

Château Viger – Montreal

The historic Château Viger is currently undergoing major renovations to turn the site into a $500 million hotel development.

Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury – Quebec City

The Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, formerly known as the Grande-Allée Armoury, was built as a Gothic Revival drill hall for the infantry regiment in Quebec City.

It was constructed between 1885 and 1888 and is currently a National Historic Site.

Ravenscrag – Montreal

Ravenscrag is a giant mansion built in the Neo-Renaissance style between 1861 and 1864 in Montreal for Sir Hugh Allan, once the richest man in Canada.

It was donated to McGill University in 1943 and was converted into a psychiatric hospital for a time. It is currently vacant (and possibly haunted).

Le Château Apartments – Montreal

You’ve seen these imposing buildings on Sherbrooke Street before. The building was commissioned by the owner, a former owner of La Presse newspaper, and was constructed in 1925.

Its facade is made from Manitoba limestone and houses 136 different (and pricey) apartment units.

With files Daily Hive’s Laura Hanrahan