20 things to do in Montreal this weekend: November 26 to 28

Somehow, it’s already the last weekend of November. Before you know it, it’ll be December and things will be in full swing for the holidays.

Before we get there however, there are a bunch of interesting things to do in Montreal this weekend. Let’s just hope we dodge a bit of snow…

From Christmas pop-up bars, music, food, theatre plays, light displays, and stand-up comedy, here’s what’s worth checking out across the island this weekend.

Laval just got a whole lot brighter.

Illumi, the outdoor light show, has officially deemed it the start of the holiday season and has 25-million LED Christmas lights to prove it.

Check it out on foot or by car.

When: From now until January 3 (closed December 7.14, & 15)

Time: 5 – 9 pm

Address: 2805 blvd Du Souvenir, Laval

Price: $15.75 – $21.74, free for kids under 4 (available online)

Kickback Montreal might just be the wildest comedy show in all of Montreal.

The pop-up show, which takes place at secret venues every month, gives away free shots of booze before every show and hosts an impressive line-up of local and seasoned Montreal comics.

Get boozy and laughy at the same time. After the show there’s a bumpin’ after party with more booze, dancing, and DJs.

That night is tough to top.

When: Saturday, November 27

Time: Doors open at 8 pm

Address: TBA

Price: $29.69, available online

This year, Miracle Montreal has taken over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

When: From now until December 26

Time: 2 pm – 2 am

Where: 351 Place d’Youville

Les Cowboys Fringants are a Quebec folk rock music group formed in 1995 in Repentigny.They’ll be rocking out at the Bell Centre on Saturday.

When: Thursday, November 25, Friday, November 26, & Saturday, November 27, 2021

Time: 8 pm

Where: Bell Centre

Price: Starting at $31.50, available online

All I Want For Christmas – Centaur Theatre

When was the last time you watched a play? Because the timeless Centaur Theatre is showcasing “All I Want For Christmas,” a story about a young elf’s first night on the job in Santa’s mailroom, thrown into chaos just two days before Christmas.

The 80-minute play is written and directed by Calgary-born actor, improviser, and creative artist Rebecca Northan.

When: From now until December 5

Time: Saturday, 2 pm & 8 pm; Sunday, 2 pm

Where: Centaur Theatre, 453 Saint Francois Xavier

Price: Varies, available online

Yellow Days is an singer who fuses melodic and reflective songs with a soulful voice. He’ll be jamming out at the gorgeous Théâtre Fairmount on Saturday night.

When: Saturday, November 27

Time: 8 pm

Where: Théâtre Fairmount, 5240 Av du Parc

Price: Varies, available online

If you’re looking to tickle your funny bone, you may want to go see CBC star and Just for Laughs regular Tim Steeves at the Comedy Nest.

When: November 25, 26, 27

Times: 8 pm and 10:30 shows

Where: The Comedy Nest, 2313 St Catherine St W,

Price: $12 – $18, available online

Journey to space and study the infinitely small to the unfathomable large at this exhibition that connects humankind to the rest of the universe.

When: Daily

Times: Sunday – Wednesday, 9 am – 5:30 pm; Thursday – Saturday, 9 am – 8:30 pm; closed Monday

Where: 4801 Pierre-De Coubertin Avenue

Price: $17 – $22, available online

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, Noël Montréal has announced it is returning to the Quartier des Spectacles, offering cultural, festive, and culinary events downtown.

Along with festive atmospheres, each market will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts). It will host Christmas events and seriously beautiful photo opps.

When: November 20 to January 2

Time: 11 am – 9 pm

Where: Quartier des Spectacles

Price: Free admission

This fall, the PHI Centre is offering completely free programming.

New exhibits include an augmented reality tour, a new musical listening room called Living Sound, a multimedia installation on the windows of the PHI Centre featuring Innu poet Josephine Bacon, and a series of new film screenings by Montreal’s emerging Black artists.

When: Daily

Times: Monday – Tuesday, 9 am – 5 pm; Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 7 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul W

Price: Free

If you’re looking to take a little family road trip, why not check out Ontario’s largest outdoor light festival, Alight at Night?

Located about 140 km outside of Montreal, Upper Canada Village will be undergoing its winter transformation, as the historic location will be decorated with over one million lights.

When: November 26 – 28, December 2 – 5, December 9 – 12, December 16 – January 1 (closed December 24 & 25)

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Upper Canada Village, 13740 County Rd 2, Morrisburg, ONT

Price: $15, free for kids under 4