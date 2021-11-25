It might start looking a lot like Christmas in Montreal, even by the weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the island and its surrounding areas, calling for the possibility of “significant snowfall” on Friday.

The weather agency credits the potential snow pattern with a “low-pressure system from the Great Lakes” that will lay over Southern Quebec on Friday morning. “Precipitation associated with this system will reach Southern Quebec on Thursday evening and Central Quebec on Friday,” says the alert.

Environment Canada says the precipitation will mainly be in the form of snow with possible amounts exceeding 10 centimetres by Saturday morning. Further south, the rain will gradually change over to snow during the day on Friday, which will reduce the expected snowfall amounts.

The agency says the weather system’s track has plenty of “uncertainty and the scenario could still change significantly.:

The alert, which was issued just after 4:30 am on Thursday, is in effect for the following areas:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area