10 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this weekend: February 9 to 11

The weekend is just around the corner, and it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous one to get out and enjoy all of the fantastic things to do around Edmonton.

From kicking off the Silver Skate Festival to all kinds of fantastic foodie events, check out these 10 awesome things to check out in YEG this weekend:

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 2 to 11

Where: Various participating restaurants

What: The Silver Skate Festival has been a favourite event for over 30 years, celebrating winter sports, art, music, food, and the best in winter recreation. Glide along the city’s free public skating surfaces, marvel at the artistic talent in the Snow Sculpture Garden, or explore the Folk Trail!

When: February 9 to 19

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this February at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Peppa Pig — 20th Anniversary Cinema Party will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, February 10

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: This tasty food festival in Old Strathcona kicks off on Saturday. More than 20 businesses are taking part this year with feature items ranging from $5 to $10 that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Pick up your “passport” from one of the Sweet Treats locations, collect stickers, and enter to win some awesome local prizes.

When: February 10 to 25

Where: Various locations in Old Strathcona

What: Edmonton is blessed with tons of great brews to enjoy, so check out the various breweries in YEG and enjoy some flights and warm eats this weekend. Expand. That. Palate!

Where: Various breweries across Edmonton

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the other incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished up.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: City and Colour will be in Edmonton this weekend along with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats for what will be one heck of an evening at Rogers Place.

When: February 10 at 7 pm

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

What: Take part in two unique experiences this month at Elk Island National Park: snowshoeing and stargazing! With a park interpreter and Orion as your guide, settle in next to a campfire, gaze up into a sky full of stars and learn to navigate the night sky of the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve.

When: February 10

Where: Elk Island National Park

Cost: $46 plus park pass

What: A visit to the Muttart Conservatory is always a treat and a prehistoric new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city. “Giants in the Mist” is a celebration of plants, larger-than-life pollinators, and prehistoric dinosaurs.

When: Now until March 10

Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)

Cost: Regular adult admission ($14.95)

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton to do just that. It’s some of the best fun you can have during the winter in the city, and skate rentals are free at a few City locations!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free