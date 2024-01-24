Events

The Muttart Conservatory is going prehistoric with a huge dinosaur display

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jan 24 2024, 6:14 pm
The Muttart Conservatory is going prehistoric with a huge dinosaur display

A visit to the Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton is always a treat, and a prehistoric new exhibit makes for a good reason to return to the lush location in the city.

The “Giants in the Mist” show is a celebration of plants, larger-than-life pollinators, and prehistoric dinosaurs.

When you visit the Muttart, not only do you get to enjoy more than 700 species of plants in three climate-regulated biomes, but this ancient display also includes tons of beautiful blooming flowers perfect for photo opportunities.

The Conservatory’s feature pyramid will be lit up with custom visual art projections and a soundtrack that will take you back to prehistoric times every Wednesday and Thursday evening for the duration of the event.

Giants in the Mist went on display on January 13 and will run until March 10, 2024.

You can buy admission tickets here, and if you are looking for an experience with no kids involved, there is also an adults-only option offered every Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm.

Giants in the Mist at the Muttart Conservatory

When:  Now until March 10
Where: Muttart Conservatory (9626 – 96A Street)

