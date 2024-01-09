EventsConcerts

15 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton in 2024

Jan 9 2024, 7:05 pm
J.A. Dunbar/Shutterstock │ © Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

The new year is in full swing, and there are TONS of exciting concerts and music festivals coming to Edmonton in 2024 that you won’t want to miss out on.

From pop and rap to metal and some of the world’s biggest music icons, check out these 15 concerts we can’t wait to check out in YEG this year.

Winterruption 2024

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Winterruption YEG (@winterruptyeg)

When: January 24 to 28
Where: Various venues
Tickets: $67.22 to $88.82 for a wristband. Individual tickets are available; find them here

City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

concerts edmonton

City and Colour (Renee Rodenkirchen)

When: February 10
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

Ice Cube

Straight Into Abbotsford: Legendary rapper Ice Cube is coming this winter

Ice Cube/Facebook

When: February 24
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is coming to BC for a huge country music festival

Blake Shelton (Debby Wong/Shutterstock)

When: March 8
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $120.25; get tickets here

Corb Lund

Corb Lund to headline music line-up at the Calgary Stampede

Stampede Concert Lineup/news.calgarystampede.com

When: March 9
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: TBD; get them here

GWAR

concerts edmonton

GWAR/Facebook

When: March 17
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here

Noah Kahan

Noah Kahan announces Stick Season tour with a show in Toronto

Live Nation

When: March 29
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $338.09; get them here

Queens of the Stone Age

Queens of the Stone Age are rolling into Vancouver this fall

Queens of the Stone Age (yakub88/Shutterstock)

When: April 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here

Taking Back Sunday

concerts edmonton

Taking Back Sunday/Facebook

When: June 8
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $75.81 to $440.66; get tickets here

Metallica

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica announces two Montreal shows

Metallica/Facebook

When: August 23-25
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: Start at $222.63; get them here

Pink

Pretty in P!nk: Pop queen is bringing her new tour to Vancouver

A.PAES/Shutterstock

When: August 31
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: Start at $214.20; get tickets here

Purple City Music Festival

concerts edmonton

@purplecityfest/Instagram

When: September 6-9
Where: Multiple venues
Tickets: TBD; get them here

Social Distortion

Social Distortion/Facebook

When: September 21 and 22
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: TBD; get them here

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan just announced a massive tour with two shows in Edmonton

© Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK

When: November 17 and 18
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: TBD; get them here

Bruce Springsteen

concerts in edmonton 2024

Rob DeMartin

When: November 19
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $91; get them here

