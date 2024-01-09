15 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton in 2024

The new year is in full swing, and there are TONS of exciting concerts and music festivals coming to Edmonton in 2024 that you won’t want to miss out on.
From pop and rap to metal and some of the world’s biggest music icons, check out these 15 concerts we can’t wait to check out in YEG this year.
Winterruption 2024
When: January 24 to 28
Where: Various venues
Tickets: $67.22 to $88.82 for a wristband. Individual tickets are available; find them here
City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
When: February 10
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here
Ice Cube
When: February 24
Where: River Cree Resort & Casino
Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here
Blake Shelton
When: March 8
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $120.25; get tickets here
Corb Lund
When: March 9
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: TBD; get them here
GWAR
When: March 17
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here
Noah Kahan
When: March 29
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $338.09; get them here
Queens of the Stone Age
When: April 2
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here
Taking Back Sunday
When: June 8
Where: Union Hall
Tickets: $75.81 to $440.66; get tickets here
Metallica
When: August 23-25
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: Start at $222.63; get them here
Pink
When: August 31
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Tickets: Start at $214.20; get tickets here
Purple City Music Festival
When: September 6-9
Where: Multiple venues
Tickets: TBD; get them here
Social Distortion
When: September 21 and 22
Where: Midway Music Hall
Tickets: TBD; get them here
Zach Bryan
When: November 17 and 18
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: TBD; get them here
Bruce Springsteen
When: November 19
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $91; get them here