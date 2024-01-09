15 concerts we can't wait to check out in Edmonton in 2024

The new year is in full swing, and there are TONS of exciting concerts and music festivals coming to Edmonton in 2024 that you won’t want to miss out on.

From pop and rap to metal and some of the world’s biggest music icons, check out these 15 concerts we can’t wait to check out in YEG this year.

Winterruption 2024

When: January 24 to 28

Where: Various venues

Tickets: $67.22 to $88.82 for a wristband. Individual tickets are available; find them here

City and Color with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

When: February 10

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $62.20; get tickets here

Ice Cube

When: February 24

Where: River Cree Resort & Casino

Tickets: Start at $308.21; get tickets here

Blake Shelton

When: March 8

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $120.25; get tickets here

Corb Lund

When: March 9

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: TBD; get them here

GWAR

When: March 17

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: Start at $58.16; get them here

Noah Kahan

When: March 29

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $338.09; get them here

Queens of the Stone Age

When: April 2

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $94.05; get them here

Taking Back Sunday

When: June 8

Where: Union Hall

Tickets: $75.81 to $440.66; get tickets here

Metallica

When: August 23-25

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets: Start at $222.63; get them here

Pink

When: August 31

Where: Commonwealth Stadium

Tickets: Start at $214.20; get tickets here

Purple City Music Festival

When: September 6-9

Where: Multiple venues

Tickets: TBD; get them here

Social Distortion

When: September 21 and 22

Where: Midway Music Hall

Tickets: TBD; get them here

Zach Bryan

When: November 17 and 18

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: TBD; get them here

Bruce Springsteen

When: November 19

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Start at $91; get them here