8 free and fun things to do on Family Day in Edmonton

It’s shaping up to be a fun and event-filled Family Day this year in Edmonton, and with so many free events, you don’t have to break the bank to have a good time.

From wicked winter festivals to free admission at museums and historic sites, here are eight fantastic things to do on the first long weekend of 2024 that won’t cost a thing.

Take advantage of free Family Day admission at the Royal Alberta Museum! Marvel at its vast collections, ranging from archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton.

Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter, and it’s even better on a long weekend! Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun.

Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Admission to the gallery will be free all day on February 19!

Snow sculptures, fire sculptures, skating, live music, and more. The Silver Skate Festival is the city’s longest-running winter festival and is a great spot to kick back and relax with your friends this Family Day long weekend. The last day of the festival is on February 19.

The Family Day long weekend is also Family Fishing Weekend, which means Albertans and visitors are encouraged to give fishing a try on waterbodies — no licence required! It’s a great way to spend some time with friends and family while connecting with nature.

As a winter city, we are so spoiled with the number of beautiful skating spots around us, so here’s hoping the Family Day forecast is perfect for an afternoon at the outdoor rink! We’ve compiled a list of the best locations for you and your fam to bundle up and glide around.

Enjoy a free visit to Alexander Cameron Rutherford’s former residence on Family Day. Discover the history of the Rutherford family and Alberta’s first premier by going on a guided tour of the Rutherford House grounds. Play games of the past with the costumed interpreters, try a treat prepared in the historic kitchen, or make an old-fashioned craft.

Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the city’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.