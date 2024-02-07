Thaw time: Edmonton forecast to see a nearly 20°C warm-up soon

After a return to chillier temperatures to kick off this week, a little warm spell is on the way for Edmonton this weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see an overnight low of -7°C tonight with a slight chance of some flurries, before reaching the lowest low in the available forecast on Friday night with a temperature of -13°C.

Things really start to turn around as we head into the weekend, with Saturday’s forecast to hit -1°C and Sunday set to reach a dazzling 6°C. When you do the math between Friday night’s low and Sunday’s sunny daytime high, that’s a 19°C temperature difference.

The recently released forecast for February is also hinting at the province sitting pretty for much of this month with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures, but as always with this time of year, there’s a chance of a cold snap sneaking in.

So, there you have it. Prepare for those slushy, wet roads to return around YEG!