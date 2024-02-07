NewsWeather

Thaw time: Edmonton forecast to see a nearly 20°C warm-up soon

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Feb 7 2024, 4:47 pm
Thaw time: Edmonton forecast to see a nearly 20°C warm-up soon
LisaBourgeault/Shutterstock

After a return to chillier temperatures to kick off this week, a little warm spell is on the way for Edmonton this weekend.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Edmonton will see an overnight low of -7°C tonight with a slight chance of some flurries, before reaching the lowest low in the available forecast on Friday night with a temperature of -13°C.

Things really start to turn around as we head into the weekend, with Saturday’s forecast to hit  -1°C and Sunday set to reach a dazzling 6°C. When you do the math between Friday night’s low and Sunday’s sunny daytime high, that’s a 19°C temperature difference.

Environment and Climate Change Canada

The recently released forecast for February is also hinting at the province sitting pretty for much of this month with the prospect of above-seasonal temperatures, but as always with this time of year, there’s a chance of a cold snap sneaking in.

So, there you have it. Prepare for those slushy, wet roads to return around YEG!

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop