Luke Bryan rides into Edmonton this spring on new North America tour

Daniel Chai
|
Feb 2 2024, 7:52 pm
Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Country superstar Luke Bryan is gearing up for the release of his next studio album, and he’s coming to Edmonton this spring to celebrate.

The American Idol judge is bringing the Mind of a Country Boy Tour to Rogers Place on Thursday, April 18.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10 am. Bryan is also stopping in Calgary, Saskatoon and Winnipeg the same month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

Bryan is one of the best-selling music artists in the world, with over 11.5 million global album sales and more than 55 million track sales of his hits, including “Play It Again,” “I Don’t Want This Night to End,” and “One Margarita.”

The five-time “Entertainer of the Year,” as awarded by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association, is bringing along some special guests for the Edmonton party. Get to Rogers Place early so you can catch performances by Chayce Beckham, Tenille Arts, and DJ Rock.

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan (Live Nation/Submitted)

go on sale

When: April 18, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104 Ave NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting Friday, February 9 at 10 am.

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
