These skating rinks in Edmonton are set to open this month

Lace up those skates!

The City of Edmonton has announced when it expects its city skating rinks to be open for visitors.

If you are itching to get out of the house and do some skating, you are in luck. The outdoor rinks in Victoria Park and The Meadows Community Recreation Centre are now open, according to a city news release.

While there are no capacity restrictions on ice surfaces, the provincial public health measures still require everyone to maintain two-metre physical distancing.

The following rinks are scheduled to open in the coming weeks, depending on weather conditions:

Victoria Park Skating oval: Open

Victoria Park Iceway: Opens Saturday, December 4

The rink near Shelter 2 in William Hawrelak Park: Opens Saturday, December 4

Outdoor skating area at The Meadows Community Recreation Centre: Open

Jackie Parker Park rink: Monday, December 20

Castle Downs Park rink: Monday, December 20

Rundle Park outdoor rinks/Iceway: Mid-December

City Hall Plaza skating rink: Mid-December

William Hawrelak Park lake: Late December to early January

The city added that the dates listed are tentative and may change depending on conditions.

The Government of Alberta’s public health measures will be in place inside pavilions and washrooms. Their capacities are limited to 30% of fire code. Masks and two-metre physical distancing will be required at all times while inside these buildings.

Outdoor skate change areas will be available again, and visitors at outdoor skating surfaces are asked to come ready to skate, leave personal belongings at home and bring a mask to wear indoors.