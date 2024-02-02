Events

6 Black History Month events to check out in Edmonton this February

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 2 2024, 8:15 pm
6 Black History Month events to check out in Edmonton this February
@nbccedmonton/Instagram │ @djyungjaah/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Flying Canoë Volant

Wed, January 31, 6:00pm

Flying Canoë Volant

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

February is Black History Month, a time to recognize the legacy of African, Caribbean, and Black Canadians.

From John Ware to Viola Desmond, Black Canadians have played a significant role in the shaping of our country, and a variety of events are taking place in Edmonton to celebrate the month.

Here are some fantastic Black History Month events to check out in Edmonton:

Feed the Soul Dining Week

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 2 to 11
Where: Various participating restaurants

Five Artists 1 Love at the Art Gallery of Alberta

What: 5 Artists 1 Love is an annual exhibition celebrating the artistic vibrancy and range of Edmonton’s African-Canadian communities. It’s free to check out, and it showcases the diversity of the African diaspora while promoting emerging and established artists.

When: Until March 3
Where: Art Gallery of Alberta
Cost: Free

CBWC Edmonton Black History Month Event

What: Celebrate Black History Month with the Congress of Black Women of Canada – Edmonton Chapter (CBWC)! This free event offers cultural performances, lunch, activities for kids and a variety of fantastic workshops.

When: February 19 from 9:30 am to 3 pm
Where: Trinity United Church — 8810 Meadowlark Road NW
Cost: Free; get tickets here

EVOLVE Cultural Summit

EVOLVE Cultural Summit

What: This is a vibrant and inspiring gathering aimed at celebrating, exploring, and advancing Black culture. Presented by the Black Literacy Code, it promises an evening full of enlightenment, engagement, and entertainment.

When: February 24 from 4 to 8 pm
Where: 10242 106th Street NW
Cost: $27.96; get tickets here

NBCC Black History Month Events


What: The National Black Coalition of Canada-Edmonton works towards fostering communication and solidarity among Black people in Canada and is hosting and promoting several events this February.

When: Events throughout February; see calendar here
Where: Various locations
Cost: Varies

Afrokulture

What: Head over to West Edmonton Mall on February 10 and celebrate Black History Month with Afrokulture! This event will include a daytime artisan market, followed by musical performances and DJs throughout the evening.

When: February 10 (market from 10 am to 5 pm, live music at 7 pm)
Where: Market Place at West Edmonton Mall
Cost: Free; reserve tickets here

A full list of events can be found on the City of Edmonton website.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop