6 Black History Month events to check out in Edmonton this February

February is Black History Month, a time to recognize the legacy of African, Caribbean, and Black Canadians.

From John Ware to Viola Desmond, Black Canadians have played a significant role in the shaping of our country, and a variety of events are taking place in Edmonton to celebrate the month.

Here are some fantastic Black History Month events to check out in Edmonton:

What: Feed the Soul Edmonton, which runs from February 2 to 11, is the first-ever citywide dining event showcasing Black-owned businesses. Feed the Soul YEG will feature 13 unique restaurants, including brick-and-mortar, home-based, and online eateries. Throughout Edmonton’s Black History Month, diners will be treated to vibrant, flavorful dishes.

When: February 2 to 11

Where: Various participating restaurants

What: 5 Artists 1 Love is an annual exhibition celebrating the artistic vibrancy and range of Edmonton’s African-Canadian communities. It’s free to check out, and it showcases the diversity of the African diaspora while promoting emerging and established artists.

When: Until March 3

Where: Art Gallery of Alberta

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate Black History Month with the Congress of Black Women of Canada – Edmonton Chapter (CBWC)! This free event offers cultural performances, lunch, activities for kids and a variety of fantastic workshops.

When: February 19 from 9:30 am to 3 pm

Where: Trinity United Church — 8810 Meadowlark Road NW

Cost: Free; get tickets here

What: This is a vibrant and inspiring gathering aimed at celebrating, exploring, and advancing Black culture. Presented by the Black Literacy Code, it promises an evening full of enlightenment, engagement, and entertainment.

When: February 24 from 4 to 8 pm

Where: 10242 106th Street NW

Cost: $27.96; get tickets here

What: The National Black Coalition of Canada-Edmonton works towards fostering communication and solidarity among Black people in Canada and is hosting and promoting several events this February.

When: Events throughout February; see calendar here

Where: Various locations

Cost: Varies

What: Head over to West Edmonton Mall on February 10 and celebrate Black History Month with Afrokulture! This event will include a daytime artisan market, followed by musical performances and DJs throughout the evening.

When: February 10 (market from 10 am to 5 pm, live music at 7 pm)

Where: Market Place at West Edmonton Mall

Cost: Free; reserve tickets here

A full list of events can be found on the City of Edmonton website.