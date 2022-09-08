The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s always hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed in the summer of 2022.

Nudoru Ramen Bar — a popular spot in Edmonton for noodles, tapas, and drinks — officially closed in August.

Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.

“We are very sad to inform you that Nudoru will be closing its doors at the end of Sunday, August 21, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Canteen was an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks.

Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in and contemporary spot had a classic menu with something for everyone.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Canteen,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

This spot technically doesn’t close until September 18, but the announcement was made back at the start of August.

The Blue Plate Diner is one of the most popular diners in Edmonton and it is officially closing next month.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.

This was certainly one of the saddest Edmonton restaurants that closed.

Known for being a go-to place for noodles, soups, and other Japanese eats, this spot officially closed on Sunday, June 26.

This noodle bar and eatery shut down because the owner’s family’s dad is retiring, which is a happy silver lining.

Luckily, this is not the only location in YEG, so loyal customers can still get their fix of popular menu items like the kimchi nabe hot stone bowl soup.

This family-owned spot became well known for serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine with street-food-style twists.

Located on Whyte Avenue, the vermicelli became a much-talked-about stand-out among YEG diners.

“It is with thankful hearts that we announce Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen will be closing on Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Say Uncle was one of the most popular restaurants in Edmonton. It officially closed back in July.

Known for being much more than a place for BBQ, this was a hotspot for killer drinks, brunch, and a great time with friends.

Located in downtown Edmonton, the focus here has been on serving scratch-made Southern BBQ, making signature cocktails, and a place for local beer.

“Well — I guess the most appropriate thing to say is ‘UNCLE,’” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.