Negroni Week 2022: All 14 places to celebrate in Edmonton
If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.
It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.
Establishments around the globe donate a portion of negroni sales to charities. This week-long event first launched in 2013 and has raised well over $3 million since then.
There are 14 Edmonton bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in YEG.
- You might also like:
- 9 best sports bars to watch a game in Edmonton
- "Evidence of a mouse infestation" forces restaurant to close in Edmonton area
- Authentic Spanish tapas and wine bar opening a new spot soon in Edmonton
Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Edmonton Negroni Week this year:
- Fu’s Repair Shop
- The Common
- Central Social Hall
- Dorinku Osaka
- DOSC
- Sorrentino’s Downtown
- May
- Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Epcor Tower
- Sorrentino’s West
- Sorrentino’s Century Park
- Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Windermere
- Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – St. Albert
- Central Social Hall
- Sorrentino’s St. Albert
View this post on Instagram
Negroni Week 2022 — Edmonton
When: September 12 to 18, 2021
Where: Participating venues around Edmonton
With files from Hanna McLean