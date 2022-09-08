If you find it hard to resist the iconic Italian cocktail that is the negroni, it’s about to be a boozy week for you, because Negroni Week is fast approaching.

It officially kicks off on September 12 and wraps up on September 18, which means bars around the world will be celebrating the classic cocktail while raising money for some charities.

Establishments around the globe donate a portion of negroni sales to charities. This week-long event first launched in 2013 and has raised well over $3 million since then.

There are 14 Edmonton bars and restaurants participating in this year’s celebratory week, meaning you’ll have ample opportunity to grab a quality negroni no matter where you are in YEG.

Here’s the full list of bars and restaurants participating in Edmonton Negroni Week this year: Fu’s Repair Shop

The Common

Central Social Hall

Dorinku Osaka

DOSC

Sorrentino’s Downtown

May

Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Epcor Tower

Sorrentino’s West

Sorrentino’s Century Park

Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – Windermere

Buco Pizzeria & Vino Bar – St. Albert

