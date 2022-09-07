Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar, a very popular spot in Edmonton for authentic Spanish tapas, is opening a new location in Edmonton.

Looking to open sometime before the end of this year, this will be the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind Sabor.

Sabor is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and these tapas and wine bars have proved incredibly successful. There are currently spots at Sabor, Highlands, 124th Street, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park. This new location will be somewhere in the vibrant Windermere community.

Sabor is an upscale eatery with a menu that highlights some of the best Portuguese and Spanish cuisine you’ll find in Edmonton.

The menus here can change slightly from location to location, and that just makes each one all the more interesting.

Tapas include delicious shareable dishes like ricotta-stuffed piquillo peppers, serrano and cheese croquettes, and grilled Spanish octopus. There are also extravagant charcuterie boards with a huge selection of cheeses, meats, bread, and more.

It’s more than just small plate tapas, with huge dishes of paella, risotto, clams, and more that are great to have at the table to dish out and socialize over wine and cocktails.

There are weekday deals and happy hours to watch for as well.

Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new opening, and in the meantime, visit one of the existing locations.

