This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.

Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from a seafood spot to a new Caribbean joint, and even a popular mega pizza chain restaurant.

Owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), there are main dishes to try as well as sides, drinks, baked goods, and more.

Some of the main dishes include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.

Address: 10140 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Located in the quickly growing Windermere community, this is the second location for the popular spot for fresh seafood, grilled steaks, and handcrafted cocktails.

With one location already in Downtown Edmonton, this new outpost opened its doors on Tuesday, August 2.

Besides offering buck-a-shuck oysters every single day at happy hour, the menu is a massive one full of platters and specialties for seafood and steak lovers.

Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton

Located at 10137 104th Street, this spot offers more than just your average coffee drink or sprinkled doughnut.

Serving specialty cold coffee drinks and vegan-baked cake doughnuts, this neighbourhood spot is one you won’t want to miss while it’s here.

Classic espresso coffee is the go-to, but there are also fantastic drip options, as well as a number of cold drinks to try. Fawkes Coffee has been a popular brand of bean for a while, and this is a pop-up that leads you straight to the source.

Address: 10137 104th Street, Edmonton