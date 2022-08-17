Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon
This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.
The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city.
Lucky for you, we’ve tried them to take the risk out of your next dining experience.
- You might also like:
- Edmonton eatery makes "Ben Burger" a permanent menu item with partial proceeds going to charity
- 6 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- India's first Tim Hortons draws MASSIVE lines on opening day (PHOTOS)
These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from a seafood spot to a new Caribbean joint, and even a popular mega pizza chain restaurant.
Cafe Caribbean
View this post on Instagram
Owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), there are main dishes to try as well as sides, drinks, baked goods, and more.
Some of the main dishes include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.
Address: 10140 117th Street NW, Edmonton
Black Pearl Seafood Bar
View this post on Instagram
Located in the quickly growing Windermere community, this is the second location for the popular spot for fresh seafood, grilled steaks, and handcrafted cocktails.
With one location already in Downtown Edmonton, this new outpost opened its doors on Tuesday, August 2.
Besides offering buck-a-shuck oysters every single day at happy hour, the menu is a massive one full of platters and specialties for seafood and steak lovers.
Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton
Fawkes Coffee & Doughnuts
View this post on Instagram
Located at 10137 104th Street, this spot offers more than just your average coffee drink or sprinkled doughnut.
Serving specialty cold coffee drinks and vegan-baked cake doughnuts, this neighbourhood spot is one you won’t want to miss while it’s here.
Classic espresso coffee is the go-to, but there are also fantastic drip options, as well as a number of cold drinks to try. Fawkes Coffee has been a popular brand of bean for a while, and this is a pop-up that leads you straight to the source.
Address: 10137 104th Street, Edmonton
Wing’n it Edmonton
View this post on Instagram
Wing’n it is a popular Canadian chain restaurant that just opened an express spot in Edmonton.
Located at 1317 Windermere Way, this new joint offers burgers, fries, snacks, pub-style entrees, and more than 50 unique flavours of chicken wings.
The menu also includes seven different kinds of fries, four poutines, and four onion rings. There are also plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and snacks, like coconut shrimp or mozzarella sticks.
Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton
California Pizza Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
The famous California Pizza Kitchen restaurants have finally made their way into Canada, with Edmonton chosen as the lucky first city.
The massive international food chain announced back in November 2021 that it would be expanding into Canada, and people can finally get their hands on their tasty, delicious dishes.
Address: 5260 Windermere Boulevard NW, Edmonton
Powerage Wine & Spirits
View this post on Instagram
Painted and decorated in orange and blue (like the Oilers), there are also murals of rock legends on the walls. It’s a tiny space that specializes in serving wine, beer, and a list of curated snacks to nibble on between rocking out.
Working with small food producers, there’s always a rotating and changing list of snacks to try from the menu.
Address: 10643 124th Street NW, Edmonton
Blanco Cantina Tequila Bar
View this post on Instagram
Located in Edmonton’s South Common, this laid-back Tex-Mex restaurant started service earlier this week.
Serving up Mexican food in a bright, fun, fiesta-like atmosphere, this is sure to become a spot for good times and good eats.
Address: 1708 99th Street NW, Edmonton
Lucky Kitchen
View this post on Instagram
Located at 10346 University Avenue, and open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm, this spot is now the go-to spot for dim sum cravings.
Serving pan-fried, deep-fried, or baked dim sum, as well as plenty of other classic dishes, the menu here feels fun with something for everyone.
Address: 10346 University Avenue, Edmonton