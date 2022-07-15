Lucky Kitchen, a new all-day dim sum spot, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 10346 University Avenue, and open seven days a week from 11 am to 10 pm, this spot is now the go-to spot for dim sum cravings.

Dim sum is often only available during the morning, or on Sundays, so to have a place to eat it all day long is a welcome addition to YEG.

Serving pan-fried, deep-fried, or baked dim sum, as well as plenty of other classic dishes, the menu here feels fun with something for everyone.

The menu is much more than just dim sum.

There’s plenty of that, with options for dishes like deep-fried pork dumplings or steamed minced pork and shrimp dumplings, but there are all sorts of noodle bowls, appetizers, hot pot, and more.

Pan-fried shrimp chive cakes, deep-fried squid legs, beef skewers, and so many more items round out the menu.

Classic vegetable, chicken, beef, and pork dishes bring loads of variety, but we suggest also going for specialty dishes Lucky Kitchen creates, like the chop suey, hot pot, and five different kinds of Foo Young, a fried omelette-style dish.

Go and explore this massive menu for yourself and enjoy the dim sum offerings any time of day.

Lucky Kitchen

Address: 10346 University Avenue, Edmonton

