Edmonton eatery makes "Ben Burger" a permanent menu item with partial proceeds going to charity

An Edmonton burger restaurant has announced it will keep its burger named in honour of the late Ben Stelter permanently on its menu, with some proceeds going to charity.

Earlier this year Woodshed Burgers partnered up with Stelter’s family and created the “Ben Burger” during the Oilers playoff run.

Stelter passed away last week after a battle with a rare form of cancer, sparking a massive outpour of support from hockey fans, organizations, and players.

The Edmonton-based burger chain says it wanted to do something to “continue his good work” upon hearing of his passing.

“We are proud to announce that effective immediately the Ben Burger will be a fixture on our menu moving forward, with $1 from every burger sold going to the Kids With Cancer Society,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

“It is our small way to pay tribute to this young boy and continue the work he started.”

Woodshed Burgers has four locations across Edmonton including in the scenic area of Rundle Park, Cameron Heights, Ellerslie, and 124th Street.

So if you are in the mood for a burger, we highly recommend stopping at a Woodshed Burgers location in YEG. It’s for a good cause and in the memory of an Edmontonian we all grew to love. Maybe play La Bamba on your drive over, too.