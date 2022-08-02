FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Fawkes Coffee & Doughnuts shop opens in Edmonton

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Aug 2 2022, 7:02 pm
Fawkes Coffee & Doughnuts shop opens in Edmonton
@fawkescoffee/Instagram

Fawkes Coffee & Doughnuts is a new coffee and doughnut pop-up that just launched in Edmonton.

Located at 10137 104th Street, this spot offers more than just your average coffee drink or sprinkled doughnut.

Serving specialty cold coffee drinks and vegan-baked cake doughnuts, this neighbourhood spot is one you won’t want to miss while it’s here.

Classic espresso coffee is the go-to, but there are also fantastic drip options, as well as a number of cold drinks to try. Fawkes Coffee has been a popular brand of bean for a while, and this is a pop-up that leads you straight to the source.

Some of the featured barista-made cold drinks include the brownie cold brew mocha and the chilled lavender London fog.

The doughnut menu here is incredible, with a rotating selection of hand-crafted, small-batch, vegan-baked cake-style options. Flavours change, but guests can expect items like vanilla bean sprinkle, lavender fog, and lemon berry crumble.

This is a pop-up operation, so make sure to get there early as the doughnuts often sell out. And definitely go and show this spot some love, because it may not be around forever.

Fawkes Coffee & Doughnuts

Address: 10137 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.