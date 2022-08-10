Cafe Caribbean, a locally owned Caribbean food concept, opens tomorrow in Edmonton.

This grand opening, on Thursday, August 11, will offer great food, great vibes, and a great chance to see a cool new place to eat in YEG.

Guests will be able to get a first-hand taste of the flavours of the Caribbean, with authentic dishes that are made in-house.

Owned by cousins Pat (the baker) and Nadine (the cook), there are main dishes to try as well as sides, drinks, baked goods, and more.

Some of the main dishes include brown stewed beef, spicy curry chicken, braised pork, steamed fish, and fried chicken. There are vegetarian options as well, like curried chickpeas with potatoes.

The homemade Café Caribbean Punch is the best drink to wash it all down.

The two owners have always found joy in cooking and community, and they are hoping to bring both to the Edmonton dining scene.

Stop by this new spot, say hello, and take comfort in some of these dishes inspired by Caribbean flavours.

Cafe Caribbean

Address: 10140 117th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram