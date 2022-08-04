Wing’n it is a popular Canadian chain restaurant that just opened an express spot in Edmonton.

Located at 1317 Windermere Way, this new joint offers burgers, fries, snacks, pub-style entrees, and more than 50 unique flavours of chicken wings.

There are currently only three other express spots and all of them are in Ontario. This marks the first step in a large expansion across the country. As for non-express locations, there are more than 30 across Canada, with none yet in YEG.

The menu includes seven different kinds of fries, four poutines, and four onion rings. There are also plenty of burgers, sandwiches, and snacks, like coconut shrimp or mozzarella sticks.

The entire express menu is great, but it’s the wings that keep putting this place on the map.

Available in dusted, boneless, or non-breaded, there are more options than you’ll know what to do with. Named after aviation terms, like the Bandit (ranch and BBQ) or the Bogey (mesquite and dill), ordering is also fun.

If you’re feeling brave, go for the tasty but extremely spicy Mighty Fragon wing, tossed in a teriyaki and house-made “kamikaze” sauce.

Sweet or spicy, you’ll want to check out this new grab-and-go chicken wing restaurant.

Wing’n it Edmonton

Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton

Instagram