6 Edmonton food events happening this week: August 15 to 21

Summer is in full swing and that means there are some pretty cool Edmonton food events coming.

The weather has been so hot and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into August is sure to be refreshing.

This month has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like Lobster Fest or a fun dining experience with the animals at the zoo.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Campio Brewing Co. (@campiobrewing)

This year, over 80 restaurants and bars in Calgary, Edmonton, and the Rocky Mountains will be taking part, creating themed cocktails to sip on between Friday, August 5 and Friday, August 26.

Just a few of the participating establishments include Major Tom in Calgary, which was named the Best New Restaurant in Canada, Campio Brewing in Edmonton, a contemporary brewpub that has its own brand of house-made beers.

Each spot will be serving feature cocktails where at least $1 of each drink sold will be donated to the Skipping Stone Foundation. For the full list of participating restaurants and bars, check out the website.

When: August 5 to 26, 2022

Where: Various locations

Biking to and from four of YEG’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Start Location — Constable Ezio Faraone Park

Price: Starting at $155.90

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets… if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Taking place from August 12 to 21, this is a popular province-wide dine-around festival that’s a calendar highlight for foodies all over Alberta.

There are over 100 unique restaurants in 25 different Alberta communities that aim to highlight more than 200 farms and producers, using ingredients and dishes to reflect it.

Participating restaurants will be offering fixed-price menus showcasing these local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 12 to 21, 2022

Instagram

This all-inclusive long table event is right on the field at Commonwealth Stadium, hosted by some of the best chefs in the area.

When: August 17, 5:30 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road NW, Edmonton

Price: $229.11

This is a mini-beer festival at the zoo among the animals, along with live music by local artists, and a wide variety of craft beers, wines, and spirits from breweries across Alberta.

When: August 19, 2022

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: $27.67