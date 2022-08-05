Black Pearl Seafood Bar has just opened a new Edmonton location.

Located in the quickly growing Windermere community, this is the second location for the popular spot for fresh seafood, grilled steaks, and handcrafted cocktails.

With one location already in Downtown Edmonton, this new outpost opened its doors on Tuesday, August 2.

Besides offering buck-a-shuck oysters every single day at happy hour, the menu is a massive one full of platters and specialties for seafood and steak lovers.

Tuna tartare is common, but a calamari and ahi tuna one is not, mixed with baby shrimp, topped with fresh greens, and drizzled with a ginger hoisin sauce.

There’s also a fresh oyster bar where seafood specialists shuck them right in front of your eyes, served with lemon, dill pickle juice, red wine vinaigrette, and tabasco. Or, you could go for any of the other five oyster dishes, like the Chili-baked ones with hoisin, soya, habanero house-made chili oil, pickled jalapeños, and all topped with melty mozzarella cheese.

The most visually stunning dish is the market-priced seafood tower, made up of Atlantic lobster, snow crab, king crab cluster claws, stone crab, jumbo black tiger prawns, and fresh east coast oysters.

Steak, seafood, or otherwise, this place has dishes that are as fun to watch being made as they are to eat…almost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Pearl Seafood Bar (@blackpearlyeg)

Black Pearl Seafood Bar

Address: 1317 Windermere Way, Edmonton

Instagram