Powerage Wine & Spirits is a radical new bar in Edmonton.

Do you want to rock and roll all night and party every day? This new spot is a new great place to do both, whether you’re stopping by or booking it out for a fun private event.

Painted and decorated in orange and blue (like the Oilers), there are also murals of rock legends on the walls. It’s a tiny space that specializes in serving wine, beer, and a list of curated snacks to nibble on between rocking out.

Working with small food producers, there’s always a rotating and changing list of snacks to try from the menu.

Pairing perfectly with the dishes here, there is a curated list of local craft beers and spirits from distilleries found close by. Tarts, croissants, and items like fresh bannock with fresh-made jam are perfect for sharing with whatever company you choose.

This is a locally-owned bar that is brand new. The team is still building the menu out, but it’s a small and hip room that’s worth checking out now.

Stop by, say hello, and check out this new spot that embraces the independent rock n’ roll spirit.

Powerage Wine & Spirits

Address: 10643 124th Street NW, Edmonton

