This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past month saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.

The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.

Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.

These are the recently opened restaurants in Edmonton that you must try.

The concept serves authentic dishes like Molokeya, Hawawshii, and Arabic coffee. There are also brunch items like the Pharaoh’s breakfast with feva beans (foul), falafel (tameya), pickled eggplant, and eggs with pastrami.

It opened on August 19.

Address: 5524 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Located at 10625 99th Avenue NW, this new spot has a menu with options for soup, salad, falafel, pizza, pita, burgers, poutine, and a wide variety of other hot and cold main dishes.

Address: 10625 99th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Located at 9640 142nd Street, this place is “where neighbours, friends, visitors, and families can eat well and connect.”

There is a pastry menu with specialty coffees and pastries, an extensive lunch menu, an interesting dinner menu, as well as brunch and happy hour specials.

Address: 9640 142nd Street, Edmonton

Located at 10051 152nd Street, this new spot opened up at the beginning of August.

The menu here includes options for tarts, croissants, muffins, pies, and so much more. The sourdough lemon poppyseed feature was made with sourdough discard, fresh lemon zest, and juice. It was baked and brushed with scratch-made lemon syrup, filled with creamy lemon curd, and then garnished with a candied lemon slice.

Address: 10051 152nd Street, Edmonton

Chef Deependra Singh is behind the concept and menu here. He has trained at the world-famous Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, and was the long-time opening executive chef at Guru in Edmonton’s west end.

Address: 6875 Ad Astra Boulevard NW, Edmonton

Edmonton’s (and Alberta’s) first-ever location is opening in the community of Southpark on Saturday, September 9. Serving its well-known menu of pastries, bread, and cakes from its open kitchen that is inspired by the streets of Paris, we can’t wait to try this spot. The modern café has some seriously delicious treats, like the Strawberry Soft Cream Cake and mochi donuts.

Address: 10607 82nd Avenue NW CRU #8, Edmonton

It was exciting knowing the US-based brand, known for its warm cookies, baked goods, and ice cream that were all available late-night in-store and via delivery, would be coming here.

Address: 85 The Pond in The Quad at York University, Ontario

There is a coffee and brunch menu, as well as a madding menu. Madang means “garden” or “yard” in English, and this spot offers a multi-purpose indoor and outdoor space that feels more like a cozy home than a restaurant.

Appetizers, sashimi, sushi rolls, fried foods, noodles, and more are all available here. It opened in August.

Address: 8903 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The chicken here, marinated for at least 24 hours and then fried, is available in more than 10 different flavours, like mago chicken, teriyaki, sweet chili, pepper fried boneless, and the original signature recipe.

Address: 11013 26th Avenue NW, Edmonton

