King of Tarts, a new sweet shop, just opened in Edmonton.

This concept was a very popular vendor at several different farmers’ markets, and this is its very first permanent brick-and-mortar location.

Located at 10051 152nd Street, this new spot opened up at the beginning of August.

The menu here includes options for tarts, croissants, muffins, pies, and so much more. The sourdough lemon poppyseed feature was made with sourdough discard, fresh lemon zest, and juice. It was baked and brushed with scratch-made lemon syrup, filled with creamy lemon curd, and then garnished with a candied lemon slice.

Some other past flavours include coconut cream, apple crumble, pistachio, and raspberry cheesecake.

If croissants are your thing, the flavours here have been wild. Chocolate drizzle, blueberry cream cheese Danish, Earl Grey Kouign Amann, double baked almond, jalapeño pull apart, and pizza Margherita have all been options to try.

There are some amazing places in YEG to get baked goods, and this is one of the best.

If you haven’t seen this pop-up vendor over the years and tried these sweet desserts, you need to go and treat yourself to this newly opened space.

King of Tarts

Address: 10051 152nd Street, Edmonton

