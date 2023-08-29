Butter Chicken & More, a new Indian restaurant, recently opened in Edmonton.

Located just off Castledowns Road in the Palika Baazar strip mall, this new spot is trying to become one of the best places for Indian food in YEG.

Chef Deependra Singh is behind the concept and menu here. He has trained at the world-famous Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India, and was the long-time opening executive chef at Guru in Edmonton’s west end.

So what does THIS spot look like?

The menu specializes in Indian classics, Indo-Chinese fusion meals, and even pizza.

Beetroot Tikka, Fish Pakora, lamb vindaloo, and the specialty, butter chicken, are all great options. As for the pizza here? There are four, like the Shahi Paneer topped with butter sauce, mushroom, onions, bell peppers, and paneer cheese.

The Indian Chinese fusion section of the menu has options like chili paneer and Hakka noodles made with the traditional Hakka style of quick-fried noodles, mixed shredded vegetables, chicken, and egg.

Butter Chicken & More

Address: 6875 Ad Astra Boulevard NW, Edmonton