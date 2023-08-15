Happy and Olive, a new spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, just opened in Edmonton.

From the same team that brought YEG establishments like Red Ox Inn, Canteen, and The Wired Cup, this is an all-day spot with relaxing vibes serving food with locally sourced ingredients along with wine, beer, and cocktails.

Located at 9640 142nd Street, this place is “where neighbours, friends, visitors, and families can eat well and connect.”

There is a pastry menu with specialty coffees and pastries, an extensive lunch menu, an interesting dinner menu, as well as brunch and happy hour specials.

Starters include items like fries with rosemary parmesan butter, tater tot with ‘nduja, red pepper, charred leek ash, and grilled scallion, and a Korean schnitzel with Asian slaw, goju, and peanuts are all a great way to go.

Saganaki with honey and walnuts, vada pav sliders with chutney, pepper fennel fried chicken, and Parisienne gnocchi are just a few examples of how the kitchen team has created a wonderful and globally inspired menu.

The burger here? It comes topped with gruyere, bacon jam, pickles, lettuce, and tomato. There are even several different ways to order oats, the delicious potato pancake delicacy.

Go in and check out this new spot when you can…at any time of the day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy and Olive (@happyandolive)

Happy and Olive

Address: 9640 142nd Street, Edmonton

Instagram