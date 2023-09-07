Sushi Cafe Madang, an adorable new Japanese restaurant, recently opened in Edmonton.

This cozy spot is located on 83rd Avenue and identifies itself as the “coziest sushi spot in Edmonton.”

It just opened in August, and the menu looks great.

Will it become one of the best places for sushi in Edmonton?

There is a coffee and brunch menu, as well as a madding menu. Madang means “garden” or “yard” in English, and this spot offers a multi-purpose indoor and outdoor space that feels more like a cozy home than a restaurant.

Appetizers, sashimi, sushi rolls, fried foods, noodles, and more are all available here.

Fun brunch items like sweet egg sandwiches and bulgogi wraps are all delicious choices here in the morning. Coffee, shakes, ades, bingsu, and more are all beverages you need to opt for while enjoying some brekky here.

Made with fresh ingredients, some of the sushi rolls here include unagi, bulgogi gimbab, dynamite, and more. There’s a deep-fried Crazy Picnic roll here made with hot sauce, chipotle sauce, and jalapeno sauce (if you’re brave).

There are also items like pan-fried gyoza, seafood pancake, spicy seafood ramen, and more.

The outdoor area features a large courtyard decorated with lights and filled with tables, umbrellas, and more.

Check out this new Japanese restaurant the next time you’re feeling like getting cozy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushi Cafe Madang (@sushicafemadang)

Sushi Cafe Madang

Address: 8903 83rd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram