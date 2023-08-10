Pharaoh’s Restaurant, an exciting new Egyptian restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

This is 100% halal as well, which also means it’s the first of its kind for the city.

Located at 5524 Calgary Trail NW, this new spot is having its grand opening on Saturday, August 19. To celebrate, there will be special menus and talented belly dancers.

The concept has been through a soft opening, serving authentic dishes like Molokeya, Hawawshii, and Arabic coffee. There are also brunch items like the Pharaoh’s breakfast with feva beans (foul), falafel (tameya), pickled eggplant, and eggs with pastrami.

Different plates of grilled meat, like lamb, chicken, and kofta skewers, can all be served on Egyptian rice and vermicelli with a side of garlic potatoes and a side salad.

There are Alexandrian sausages here that are made completely in-house. The moussaka, which is fried eggplant boiled in a rich tomato sauce, is cooked with garlic and served with vegetables and a kushari, which is Egypt’s national dish made with rice, macaroni, lentil, chickpeas, crispy onions, and two sauces.

Go and check out this unique restaurant for YEG and enjoy some brand-new dishes and flavours while watching incredible belly dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pharaoh’s Restaurant (@pharoahrestaurant)

Pharaoh’s Restaurant

Address: 5524 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Instagram