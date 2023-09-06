Quickly x Kokoriko, a popular spot for Korean fried chicken and bubble tea, just opened its newest Edmonton outpost.

Located at 11013 26th Avenue NW, this is the seventh Edmonton outpost.

The menu here is packed with delicious bubble tea options and fried chicken, all of which are halal. If you like cold drinks with hot savoury food, this is one of the most popular places in YEG.

This city loves fried chicken, and people love this spot.

The chicken here, marinated for at least 24 hours and then fried, is available in more than 10 different flavours, like mago chicken, teriyaki, sweet chili, pepper fried boneless, and the original signature recipe.

There are tons of sides as well, like cheese sticks, Korean fried dumplings, potato wedges, takoyaki, and spring rolls, to name just a few. There are plenty of platters and combos as well to mix and match however you want.

To wash it all down, there are plenty of bubble tea and “Ade” options — it’s the best of both worlds in one tasty spot. Check out any of the locations in Edmonton, but do your best to visit the new one!

Quickly x Kokoriko

Address: 11013 26th Avenue NW, Edmonton

