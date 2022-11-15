Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon
This is a great city for dining, with many incredible dishes and items you need to try at least once, and the past 30 days saw the opening of many great new restaurants in Edmonton.
The hard part is knowing which places are worthwhile, especially with so many wonderful restaurants already established throughout the city. YEG has some fantastic restaurants, but new ones always offer an exciting culinary adventure.
Lucky for you, we’ve made a list to make the most out of your next dining experience.
These are the recently opened new restaurants in Edmonton that you must try, from new breweries to noodle houses.
Asymmetrical Brewing
View this post on Instagram
Offering craft beer, craft soda, and a menu of small bites, this is an all-ages, family-friendly space that aims to be one of the best breweries in YEG.
Address: 11821 105th Avenue NW, Edmonton
YunShang Rice Noodle
View this post on Instagram
Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.
Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Oomami Dog
View this post on Instagram
This is YEG’s first restaurant specializing in kurobuta hot dogs, using pork with no preservatives. Kurobuta means “black pig” in Japanese, which means the most flavourful pork is used to make these weiners.
Address: 4112A Calgary Trail, Edmonton
Earl of Sandwich – Mayfair
View this post on Instagram
This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”
Address: 10083 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Remedy Cafe
View this post on Instagram
The newest outpost has just opened in the HUB Mall on the University of Alberta campus.
Known for the large, bright rooms selling espresso-style coffee drinks, over 120 types of tea, a wide selection of beers, and tasty eats, another spot is always a welcome addition.
Address: HUB Mall – University of Alberta — 112th Street NW, Edmonton