YunShang Rice Noodle, the “#1 Chinese rice noodle brand in North America,” just opened its first-ever location in Edmonton.

Having started in 2016 in Toronto, there are now locations in Waterloo, Vancouver, Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, and Winnipeg. This new YEG spot can be found at 10167 109th Street NW.

This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day, and more than 1 million customers each year.

Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup With Beef Slices.

Not only is the soup boiled for over 12 hours, but the recipe also uses fresh pork bones and other sources of protein and flavour like ham, chicken, and beef bones.

There are also unlimited noodle refills!

There are also plenty of non-noodle ways to go, like trying the New Orleans-style fried chicken wings, any of the many braised chicken dishes, or something more unique, like the celery and pig’s ear in garlic sauce.

Winter is here, so check out this new spot to warm yourself the next time you have a hankering for hot noodles.

YunShang Rice Noodle

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton

