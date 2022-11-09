Vintage Fork, a new loose-leaf tea shop, just opened in Edmonton.

This new storefront shop has opened in an iconic Edmonton location: the historic Barto Residence, located at 11425 95A Street.

There are so many types of tea to choose from here, as well as iced tea, treats, chocolate, cookies, and more.

This name might sound familiar because it was once a boutique restaurant known for brunch and serving high tea. The pandemic forced the restaurant to close, but customers kept asking where they could get the tea, which is how this concept came to life.

If you can think of a type of tea, this spot probably has it. There are all of the classic favourites, like cream of Earl grey, but unique offerings as well, like jasmine lychee green tea, Tiger Spice, Cappuccino Creme Brûlée, pineapple mango, and so many more.

Since this is a loose-leaf spot, you can even create your own special blends or opt for letting the experts take care of things through a tea subscription.

Some of the sweet treats you can snack on here are chocolates inspired by tea flavours, several kinds of baked cookies, and more.

Whether you’re a fan of relaxing chai tea, oolong, green tea, or even decaf tea, this team has you covered.

Vintage Fork Loose Leaf Tea Shop

Address: 11425 95A Street, Edmonton

Instagram