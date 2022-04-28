8 best breweries in Edmonton to grab a delicious bite to eat
They’re always a great place to chill on a patio or enjoy a beer, but sometimes you want some fantastic brewery food.
Edmonton has several craft breweries you have to try at least once in your life, but many of them also have some of our favourite food menus in Edmonton.
There’s only so much time to try all of the fantastic beers in YEG, let alone all of the food menus at these breweries.
Lucky for you, we know the best spots to check first for whatever kind of beer, atmosphere, and food menu you’re in the mood for.
These are the 10 best spots in Edmonton for the ultimate brewery food.
Town Square Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
We can’t think of a better food item to go with the beers at Town Square than the meat pies from South Island Pie Co., like The Chook, made with chicken, cranberry, and camembert cheese.
Address: 2919 Ellwood Drive SW, Edmonton
Polar Park Brewing Company
View this post on Instagram
This popular micro-brewery has an innovative modern cooking menu, with a vast menu of appetizers, salads, and sandwiches, like the Polar Burger with a hand, smashed all-beef patty, house garlic aioli, Greenleaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, a house pickle, bacon, and cheddar cheese on a homemade burger bun.
Address: 10416 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Campio Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Campio has some delicious pub-style food, like wings, burgers, and desserts, and it’s all fantastic. We love to come here for something Edmonton seems to do incredibly well — deep dish pizza.
Address: 10257 105th Street NW, Edmonton
Arcadia Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
Empanadas, pretzels, and pizza! There are two pizzas here, the cheese pizza with cream cheese, mozzarella, pecans, and honey, and the pesto pizza made with pesto, mushrooms, cheese, and pumpkin seeds.
Address: 10712 120th Street NW, Edmonton
Situation Brewing
View this post on Instagram
The menu here is to the point with something for everyone, including shareable sandwiches, large plates, salads, and excellent tacos like Nashville hot fish and cochinita pibil.
Address: 10308 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton
Odd Company
View this post on Instagram
Are you feeling like a bag of craft cheesies or homemade pretzels? You can grab salty snacks like that that go perfectly with an ice-cold beer. Or go for the animal burger or spicy chicken sandwich, some of YEG’s best brewery food dishes.
Address: 12021 102nd Avenue #105, Edmonton
Sea Change Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
There are a few small munchies here to go with the drinks, but we come to Sea Change for the classic Vietnamese Banh Mi-style sandwiches made by the very popular Pho & Bun.
Address: 9850 62nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Irrational Brewing Company
View this post on Instagram
The South Island Pie Co. team serves out of Irrational Brewing, up to its meat pie, and we can’t think of anything that would go better with food. Butter chicken, mince and lager gravy, spinach and feta, or sweet potato and vegan chili meat pie? Yes, please.
Address: 10643 124th Street #109, Edmonton