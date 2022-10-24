Earl of Sandwich, a hugely popular sandwich chain based primarily out of the United States, just opened a new store in Edmonton.

There are now two locations in Edmonton: 10083 109th Street NW and 2055 – 98th Street NW.

This global spot has it all, like breakfast sandwiches, fresh subs, salads, wraps, and also the “world’s greatest hot sandwich.”

Currently, there are only three other locations in Canada, one in Manitoba, one in Calgary, and one in Kelowna.

The popular franchise also has locations in France, the Philippines, and 30+ in America.

The menu at Earl of Sandwich consists of breakfast items, handcrafted wraps, fresh green salads, artisan soups, tasty sides, sweet baked goods, and famous hot sandwiches.

The Earls Club sandwich is the signature item here, made with turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and the house-made sandwich sauce.

The simple and classic mainstay Original 1762 sandwich with roasted beef, cheddar, and horseradish sauce would be a close second.

Some of the other mouthwatering hot sandwiches that have made this restaurant so popular include the Chipotle Chicken Avocado, Cannonball, and the Cuban sandwich, layered with tender carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a Cuban mustard sauce.

There’s even hot pizza bread served here.

There are so many great places to eat in YEG, but definitely check out this new spot for a hot sandwich next time you’re craving one.

Earl of Sandwich – Mayfair

Address: 10083 109th Street NW, Edmonton

