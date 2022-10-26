Oomami Dog, a new spot for Asian-inspired hot dogs and other rolls, just opened in Edmonton.

This street food-style food shop operates out of Splash Poke, which is one of Edmonton’s most popular places for poke bowls. It’s located at 4112A Calgary Trail.

This is YEG’s first restaurant specializing in kurobuta hot dogs, using pork with no preservatives. Kurobuta means “black pig” in Japanese, which means the most flavourful pork is used to make these weiners.

Seafood rolls, like the salmon and the shrimp and crab roll, are also served here. Using exciting Asian-inspired ingredients, these dogs and rolls are served on warm buttered buns like any elevated street food staple should be.

One tasty kurobuta hot dog option is the Spicy Avo, loaded with fresh avocado, citrus aioli, crab mix, sriracha, and crispy onions.

Premium ingredients and house-made sauces are used on each item, like the Refresh Dog, topped with mango pineapple relish, cucumber, jalapeno, and sweet chili sauce.

Hot dogs are undeniably one of the most fun foods to eat, so check out this new Edmonton spot for a unique take on the classic item.

Oomami Dog

Address: 4112A Calgary Trail, Edmonton

Instagram