Asymmetrical Brewing is opening tomorrow in Edmonton.

This highly-anticipated space has been renovating its new space for over a year and it’s finally here. It opens tomorrow, Wednesday, November 8, in the brewery district.

Offering craft beer, craft soda, and a menu of small bites, this is an all-ages, family-friendly space that aims to be one of the best breweries in YEG.

Expect beers of all different styles, like pale ales, IPAs, sours, and more, labelled behind the super long bar. Beers like the Caramel Malted Ale and Resurrection Cream Ale sound so delicious.

It won’t be all beer, either, which makes sense because this is a family-friendly brewery and taproom. There will also be hand-crafted sodas made in-house, something super cool for YEG.

For food, the menu is split between shared and greedy eats. Classic beer snacks like charcuterie and pretzels will be available, but so will interesting items like house-pickled blueberries. The greedy eats are made up of a solid selection of sandwiches, like The Roast, made with garlic beef, steak-spiced Havarti cheese, horseradish aioli, and arugula on a Vienna Bakery panini.

Stay tuned for all updates on feature menu items and events coming to this long-awaited brewery that opens in Edmonton tomorrow.

Asymmetrical Brewing

Address: 11821 105th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram