6 Edmonton food events happening this week: November 14 to 20

There are some seriously great Edmonton food events arriving in November.

October was a blast for YEG diners and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into next month might look even better.

November has some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events, like holiday markets, cooking classes, and of course, a hugely popular wine and food festival.

Here are the best Edmonton food events to check out this week in November.

This bar will be having food and drink specials all night while showing a special screening of a classic movie that starts at 8 pm. To fancy up the normal movie night, there will be truffle popcorn and champagne specials too.

When: Friday, November 18 at 7 pm

Where: HALO Bar Bistro – 4236 36th Street East, Calmar

This is a ghost tour and a pub crawl all wrapped into one spooky evening.

An experienced storyteller will lead you to two different pubs, telling stories about ghosts, hauntings, murders, and mysteries. Expect reserved seating and discounts as well at both of the pubs you will stop at.

Grab tickets…if you dare.

When: Every Friday and Saturday, from 6 pm to 8 pm

Where: 10322 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Price: $32.85

Nosh Food Fest

Whatever your preference is, this food and drink fest will feature more than 80 different food and beverage producers from across Alberta to discover.

When: Saturday, November 19 at 5 pm and Sunday, November 20 at 4 pm

Where: 401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park

Price: FREE

This master class tutorial not only offers a chance to learn the art and science of making specialty coffee at home but also to taste it.

It’s just 45 minutes and you’ll learn from a professional barista who will cover the process of grinding, extraction, milk texturing, and latte art.

When: Saturday, November 19

Where: Hudson’s Bay – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Start your morning off the right way with this class that teaches you how to make items like cream puffs, gougères, and strawberry mascarpone éclairs.

When: Saturday, November 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

These cooking sessions are three-hour classes taught exclusively by women.

These home cooks will use secret ingredients to help you learn and taste many different authentic Egyptian food dishes.

When: Sunday, November 20 from 3:30 to 6:30 pm

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $85.88