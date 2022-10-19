Remedy Cafe is one of the most popular cafes in Edmonton.

The newest outpost has just opened in the HUB Mall on the University of Alberta campus.

Known for the large, bright rooms selling espresso-style coffee drinks, over 120 types of tea, a wide selection of beers, and tasty eats, another spot is always a welcome addition.

“Located near the north end of the mall, we are excited to take care of all of your breakfast, lunch, dinner, and chai-related needs,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

The simple breakfast menu is made up of several different bagel options, like simple cream cheese or a sandwich topped with ham and Swiss cheese. There are tons of gluten-free and vegan choices as well.

For lunch and dinner, Remedy Cafe takes most of its inspiration from India, making a number of different wraps and plates.

Butter chicken, tandoori chicken, and coconut chicken are all great ways to go, served with chickpeas and rice.

This is a cafe after all, and that means plenty of hot and cold drinks to try. If you want to get adventurous, go for any of the twists on the classic London Fog, like the Ocean Fog, a Butterfly Pea tea latte made with lavender. Matcha, chai, hot ciders, Italian sodas, milkshakes, and more are also available.

There are even lassis here, a classic Indian treat made with ice cream, mango, and rose syrup.

This is fantastic news, especially if you’re a student looking for a quick and convenient pick-me-up.

Address: HUB Mall – University of Alberta — 112th Street NW, Edmonton

