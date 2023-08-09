Looking for the best Korean restaurants in Edmonton?

There are some amazing Edmonton restaurants to check out, but when you’re craving Korean, there’s really no substitute. It’s becoming even more popular than ever, from Korean hot pot to fired chicken spots to everything in between.

Here are just a few of the best Korean restaurants in Edmonton you need to check out.

Specialty coffee and tea drinks and freshly baked desserts make this cafe menu one of the coolest in the area, but it’s the inventive and delicious made-to-order sandwiches that make it such a must-visit spot.

Address: 10335 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Specializing in making some of the best Korean-style hot dogs, Chungchun serves up more than 15 different kinds of items to try out, with even more add-ons to have it however you like.

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street Unit 2583 NW

Fried chicken, kimbap, fish cake soup, and tteokbokki are all served here. If you’ve never tried Tteokbokki, it’s one of the most popular street foods in South Korea.

Address: 8621 109th Street, Edmonton

Serving Korean cuisine, the food menu here has appetizers, grilled meat, soup, noodles, and so much more. There are even some amazing Korean desserts, like various croffles (croissants and waffles).

Address: 5728 104th Street, Edmonton

Serving Korean specialties with a modern flair, this spot also serves up some incredible desserts and coffee on the cafe side of things.

Address: 3735 99th Street NW, Edmonton

