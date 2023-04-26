Baekjeong Korean BBQ House, an extremely fun, popular, and high-quality restaurant, is opening a new Edmonton location this summer.

This will be just the second YEG spot for the much-loved brand, arriving in the growing and vibrant Mayfield Common area.

In the meantime, the other location can be found at 2874 Calgary Trail NW.

Serving juicy dishes in a vibrant and relaxing atmosphere, Baekjeong offers a completely unique cooking and dining experience.

Every table at Baekjeong Korean BBQ House has its own built-in grill that remarkably uses infrared light so that you can cook end eat your food right at the table.

It’s a fun and often communal experience that Edmonton diners have had a great time with.

Baekjeong means “butcher” in Korean, and they take the name seriously.

All of the meat served to you at the table for you to cook is from the finest cuts of Premium Alberta Sterling Silver meat and is prepared by a butcher with at least 15 years of experience.

The most popular items on the menu are the traditional Korean-style stews and soups, many of which are served in hot stone Dookbaeki bowls. Meat can be cooked right in the broth or on hot stones.

If you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, try the Korean-style blood sausage or the pig’s feet.

The menu has a huge array of side dishes and entrees and also tiered combos of meats and vegetables to cook at the table, depending on how big (and hungry) the group is.

Make sure to check this place out and test your cooking (and eating skills). Stay tuned for opening updates.

Baekjeong Korean BBQ House – Mayfield Common

Address: Mayfield Common

Instagram