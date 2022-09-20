Seoul Fried Chicken, one of the best spots for Korean-style grub in Edmonton, has just opened a new Edmonton location.

With one spot already at 7904b 104th Street NW, this new downtown outpost is located at 10145 105th Street NW.

Known for its menu filled with various flavours of Korean fried chicken, sides, salads, and beer, this is an exciting new addition to the growing KFC brand.

Korean fried chicken, salads, and sides… what more could you ask for?

The fried chicken at SFC comes in many different ways, depending on how you like it. First, you choose how many pieces you feel like. There are 5-, 10-, and 20-piece options, with different combos available. Then, you decide on what sauce you want.

The original way is perfectly golden-fried, but we suggest ordering one of the more adventurous flavours. Spicy BBQ sauce, garlic soy, onion lover, and cilantro lime are popular options, to name a few.

The GP Cheese comes drizzled with cheesy ranch, grated Grana Padano, and parsley on top.

Sides might be the low-key best part of going for fried chicken, and the items here are the classics with a creative twist.

Asiago mac and cheese with pesto, sesame potato slaw, house-cut fries, and corn fritters are must-orders.

This exciting new fried chicken spot was first announced back in May, so it’s very exciting it’s finally open to the public.

Seoul Fried Chicken — Downtown

Address: 10145 105th Street NW

Instagram