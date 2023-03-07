Mukja K-Street Food, a new spot for Korean street food-style grub, is opening in Edmonton.

Opening on Wednesday, March 8, this name means “let’s eat” and we can’t wait to do just that.

The full menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but there are some street food classics we do know about. Fried chicken, kimbap, fish cake soup, and tteokbokki will all be served here. If you’ve never tried Tteokbokki, it’s one of the most popular street foods in South Korea.

YEG has some amazing spots for Korean corn dogs and this spot definitely has those as well.

Be one of the first people to check out this new concept when it officially opens this week.

Mukja K-Street Food

Address: 8621 109th Street, Edmonton

Instagram