If you are looking to enjoy some crispy and crunchy treats to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day, we got you covered.

From Korean fried chicken to Alberta fried chicken, we suggest flocking to these spots ASAP.

Here are some of our top picks for the best fried chicken in Edmonton.

This Korean-style fried chicken opened its doors in Edmonton in 2016 and has since taken the scene by storm. Try one of their seven flavours like fan favourites garlic soy or barbeque.

Address: 7904b 104 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-761-3616

Facebook | Instagram

Touting its local and homegrown expertise, Alberta Fried Chicken offers a blast of flavour in each of its tasty offerings: AFC Classic, Frank’s Red Hot, Lemon Pepper Garlic, and Smoky Crushed Chili.

Address: 2435 17 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-498-3493

Facebook | Instagram

This brand is known for its spicy and screaming hot flavours, as well as a fan favourite- mustard fried chicken.

Address: 10704 – 124 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-2239

Facebook | Instagram

Known primarily for none other than its — you guessed it — meat. The chicken here doesn’t escape this restaurant’s reputation as a flavourful juggernaut. Its chicken is bursting with flavour and has the perfect amount of crispness.

Address: 8216 104 Street Edmonton

Phone: 587-520-6338

Instagram

Fans of Coco’s will typically mention their crispy and moist tenders, with the snow cheese flavour a highlight for many. If you are looking for a bit of a kick, sweet and hot is your best bet.

Address: 12620 132 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-472-732

Facebook | Instagram