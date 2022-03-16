Nourishak, a popular eatery for amazing Korean food in Edmonton, had its grand opening for its new concept this week.

This new concept is still focused on Korean cuisine, but with the atmosphere of a casual eatery and cafe.

The first pop-up for Nourishak was located in West Edmonton, and this new downtown space makes it even more convenient for quick meet-ups, casual lunches during work hours, date spots, and so much more.

Specialty coffee and tea drinks and freshly baked desserts make this cafe menu one of the coolest in the area, but it’s the inventive and delicious made-to-order sandwiches that make it such a must-visit spot.

High-quality teas of all varieties and the amazing coffee program at Nourishak complement the mouth-watering desserts made here.

Scones, cheesecakes, cupcakes, and the croffle (a croissant/waffle combination) are just too irresistible to pass up the second you see them through the bakery glass.

The absolutely incredible sandwiches will make this place your new favourite spot.

Have you ever tried a croffle? What about a croffle sandwich made with an egg, ham, cabbage, beet pickle, micro greens, havarti cheese, and a specialty made with kiwi sauce?

It’s this type of creativity, combined with using fresh ingredients made-to-order, that makes the sandwiches unlike anything you’ve seen.

Try the Bulgogi Donair, the shrimp and wasabi sandwich, or the Mac Tribe, made with marinated pork, bell peppers, cabbage, arugula, a hash brown, smoked cheddar cheese, and sweet mustard, to name just a few of the highlights.

Stop by and check out this newly opened spot that went from a trendy pop-up to a downtown destination eatery in no time at all.

Nourishak K-Cafe

Address: 10335 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram