Just moved to Alberta? Here are 14 things you need to do this fall

If you are one of the many people who have moved to Alberta over the past little while, we have curated a nice list of some of the best things to do during your first fall here.

From exploring Alberta’s vast great outdoors to being scared at some haunted attractions to exploring an iconic landmark, here are 14 things you need to do this fall if you are new to the province.

Larch hikes are a staple for outdoor enthusiasts in Alberta every fall, and there are plenty to check out in the province. Enjoy that crisp fall air in the Rockies, folks!

The Alberta Legislature Grounds

Gorgeous classic architecture? Check. Loads of natural beauty? Check! The Alberta Legislature is a grand spot to enjoy your time in Edmonton, especially during the summer months when the grounds get lush and green.

Fall in Alberta is such a treat with the gorgeous foliage and open fields, and a stop in some of our small towns is simply magical during autumn. There are dozens of adorable Alberta towns that are great for day trips. Or, you could pick a few spots and string together your own unique fall road trip.

Take a fall drive on Alberta’s most scenic highways

When you take a road trip in Alberta, you are guaranteed some lovely views along the way, and two highways in the province are considered some of the most scenic in Canada. Tack on some fall foliage, and it’s an absolute autumn dream.

Get the best vistas of Calgary, the foothills, and the snowcapped mountains on a clear day from the Calgary Tower. Standing 191 metres/627 feet tall with 360-degree views, this is a great way to see “all” of Calgary from one place! Think about all the fall colours you could see from WAY up there.

Check out Alberta’s numerous ghost towns

Sometimes you want to visit somewhere that’s a little less obviously beautiful, a place that’s a little different, a little quieter, a little more… spooky. Luckily, there are plenty of abandoned places and ghost towns across the province where you can wander around and scare yourself to your heart’s content. They may not be officially haunted, but you’ll probably still get goosebumps. Sounds like a perfect Halloween adventure to do this fall in Alberta!

It’s a postcard-perfect location. The national park Lake Louise sits in, Banff, was recently named one of the most beautiful places in the world and was also named one of the most Instagrammable places in the world. The area is known for dazzling blue waters, towering mountains, and the luxe Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise that overlooks the lake, so we can totally see why Instagrammers love it!

Elk Island National Park

Get in your vehicle and take a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton into Elk Island National Park. You’ll find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees that are giving all the gorgeous fall colours, and the odd bison sighting, too. It’s a neat place, and how lucky are we to have a national park so close to a major city?!

Screamfest

Screamfest in Calgary is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.”

Known for its giant, elaborate haunted houses, you might want to visit one or all of the themed haunted houses. There are seven themed haunted houses to watch for, and if haunted houses aren’t really your thing, there are still tons of other Halloween-themed activities to try out.

Get lost in the Edmonton Corn Maze

It’s one of the greatest fall things to do around Edmonton, and for more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun in the heart of fall. Each year brings a new design, and this season’s maze pays homage to the Telus World of Science, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Deadmonton Haunted House

Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton brings it with three haunted houses to get spooked. This year there are three themes to be frightened by, including Curse of the Mucklebone Coven, The Abbey, and Puppet Factory. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in not just Edmonton, but Alberta, too.

Do some fall camping

What: The heat of summer may be on its way out, but that doesn’t mean camping season in Alberta has to come to a close, with plenty of gorgeous campgrounds to stay in this fall. From spots to pitch a tent in the Rockies to ones close to some towering waterfalls, we rounded up 10 bucket-list spots you should spend some time in this fall.

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton/Calgary

A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Alberta this fall. Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park in Edmonton and Canada Olympic Park in Calgary with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

West Edmonton Mall

You can’t think of Alberta without thinking of the West Edmonton Mall in the province’s capital. This mall is chock-full of options like Galaxyland, the waterpark, mini golf, ice skating, bowling, and of course, shopping. There is even a hotel within the mall that has tons of wild and eccentric themed rooms to stay in. Nowhere else in Canada can compete; it’s a total must-visit this fall!