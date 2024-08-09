The Edmonton Corn Maze is now open and it has a new design

Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield. The Edmonton Corn Maze is finally open with a brand-new design for the season.

For more than two decades, the maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

Each year brings a new design, and this season’s maze pays homage to the Telus World of Science, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

When walking the correct pathways, it can be finished in about 20 minutes. For those who get lost, it’s more likely it will take about an hour to make it out of the maze.

Within the maze, there are more than five kilometres of twists and turns and 85 decision points to encounter to keep you guessing and wondering, did we make the right turn?

When: July 24 to October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here.