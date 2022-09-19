4 great spots to see yellow larches in Alberta while avoiding big crowds

We all want to get a glimpse of the stunning larches in Alberta as the trees change colour in the fall, but no one enjoys a crowded trail.

September is a beautiful time of year to get out into the Rockies and explore to your heart’s content. This is due in part to the stunning colours put on display in Alberta as the larch trees change with the season.

While the most popular of all larch-hunting hikes is the aptly named Larch Valley, its popularity (aka crowded trails) can put many would-be adventurers off from making the trip out.

Luckily enough, there are more than a few other places to get a glimpse of the gorgeous yellow trees — without the hassle of all the crowds.

Here are a few of the perfect spots to go to check out the larches in Alberta this September and October that aren’t anywhere near Larch Valley.

For your own safety, please make sure you are prepared before heading out on your next adventure. Information on how to prepare for your trip and stay safe while on your hike is available from Albertaparks.ca and AdventureSmart. Parks Canada visitor guidelines are available here. Always remember to leave no trace, pack out what you pack in, stick to designated trails, and refrain from feeding wildlife — and please note that irresponsibly taken selfies (even if they look great for the ‘gram) can be fatal.

Located in Kananaskis Country, Pocaterra Ridge is a solid day hike at 12 kilometres long (roughly five to seven hours). The total elevation gain is nearly 1,000 metres, meaning that the views you’ll get at the top are more than worth the trip — just make sure to bring your poles.

You can get there by driving to the Little Highwood Pass parking lot and finding the trailhead from there.

The Chester Lake hike is also located in Kananaskis, though it’s a little easier than Pocaterra Ridge at just nine km. The elevation gain is 424 metres, and the trees around here will be just as colourful. So, this might be the best spot to see the larches in Alberta for the amount of effort it will take.

To get to the trailhead, you’ll need to follow the Dorrien Highway/Spray Lakes Road past the Canmore Nordic Centre and then travel about 2 km past the Mount Shark turnoff.

You’ve actually got some options with this hike, as the first lake is only an eight-kilometre round trip, while the second is 13 kilometres. Located in Waterton Lakes National Park, the Rowe Lakes make for a great weekend day trip, as there are plenty of colourful larches along the hike (though it is a bit of a road trip to get to).

You’ll find the trailhead on the north side of the Akamina Parkway, just west of Waterton Village and past the Lineham trailhead.

The longest on the list, Buller Lake clocks in at a hardy 14.6-kilometre round trip and a solid 670-metre elevation gain. You’ll start seeing larches roughly 45 minutes into the hike, so you don’t really need to go the entire 14 kilometres to enjoy the view.

You’ll find the trailhead across from the Buller Mountain day-use area, which is 31 kilometres away from the Canmore Nordic Centre in Kananaskis Country.