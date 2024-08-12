Ready to get scared? Edmonton’s iconic Deadmonton has revealed its 2024 themes and the spooky haunted houses that will send chills down your spine.

The terrifying event is back at the old Sun building this year, and there are three themes to be frightened by, including Curse of the Mucklebone Coven, The Abbey, and Puppet Factory.

The Deadmonton website details the 2024 themes, describing Curse of the Mucklebone Coven with scenes of “doom that has come to this once quiet homestead.”

“A witch’s curse of snout and tusk, of blood and bile and bone. A twisted curse of dread and dusk, of hag and horned crone.”

As for The Abbey, Deadmonton said, “There is a darkness rising from within the twisted halls of this ancient ministry; its sinister influence spills into the vast graveyard surrounding the ruin known only as the Abbey.”

The third haunted house, The Puppet Factory, begs you to step into the “darkness rising from within the twisted halls of this ancient ministry.”

Regular admission to all shows is $42.99 to $47.99, or you can skip the line and get a speed pass for $57.99 to $62.99.

If tickets are sold out online, you are in luck. Tickets will be sold at the door, but you may have to wait a bit to be accommodated.

Plan on being at Deadmonton for at least two hours. There is a wait to enter each show, plus the time you’ll spend enjoying the food, drinks, and entertainment in the compound.

When: September 27 to November 9; the Lights Out event is November 8 to 9

Where: 9300 47th Street NW, Edmonton