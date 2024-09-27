Waiting ages for the bus is one of the most annoying things to deal with when you’re in a rush to get somewhere. University of Calgary students seem to know this struggle well and took to Reddit to rant about their frustrations with the public transit system.

Students rushed to the comment section of a recent post that started with one user venting their annoyance with Calgary’s public transit.

The original poster shared a long rant expressing their experiences with the buses being late or not showing up on their commute to university.

“Is it so hard for the city to actually allocate some love to the transit when a huge chunk of the city uses it? The busses are always late, early or never there,” the user wrote.

Other people shared their sentiments, and the thread quickly shifted the focus to criticizing the City of Calgary’s urban planning.

“Can’t even get a green line, smh,” the most upvoted comment reads.

“Even if we did, we’d all be long out of school by the time it was done,” one user responded.

Other commenters also noted the absence of the Green Line and criticized the city for prioritizing other issues over public transit.

“The transit system here is an absolute joke. Our city is too focused on blanket rezoning, take-out food bags/plastic cutlery, and the mythical Green Line that never gets built,” one commenter said.

While most comments focused on the city’s role in the transit system, some started directing their comments to the commuters with “no situational awareness.”

Summarizing the theme of the thread, one user simply put, “Calgary transit has sucked my whole life and it’s never going to change.”

